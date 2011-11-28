* Brokers' meeting with president successful -brokers

* The President agreed to ease worries over margin trading, credit and price band- brokers

* Rupee flat for 4th session; Cenbank sold $160 mln to defend rupee since devaluation- dealers

COLOMBO, Nov 28 Sri Lanka's stock market surged over 4 percent from a 14-month low on Monday after President Mahinda Rajapaksa met the heads of stock brokerages to hear their proposals to help boost a flagging market.

The island nation's main share index surged 4.14 percent in early trade but closed 3.73 percent or 216.48 points up to 6,022.24, highest since Nov. 23.

The bourse hit a 14-month low on Friday as investors dumped shares after a currency devaluation and foreign investors sold their positions, amid a tightening credit crunch and margin calls.

Brokers have been frustrated by increased regulation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including probes into share price manipulation and tightened credit rules, which brokers blame for this year's slumping bourse.

"The meeting with the president went well and it was really positive," a stockbroker who attended the meeting told Reuters.

Three brokers Reuters spoke to said that Rajapaksa, who as finance minister has oversight of market regulation, agreed to look into extending credit limits, removing price bands set in place to prevent manipulation, increasing bank lending limit to 7.5 percent from 5 percent.

"He agreed for most of the concerns, but I don't know how long will it take for implementation," said another broker on condition of anonymity.

The president's office in a statement did not mention any agreements with brokers, but said the president pointed out the need to attract both local and foreign investors into the market.

Shares in Hva Foods Ltd surged 26.71 percent to 40.80 rupees a share while Colombo Land and Development Company PLC rose 18 percent to 53.70 rupees. These shares have been investigated for market manipulation by the SEC.

Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings PLC ended up 0.52 percent at 175 rupees.

The day's turnover was 1.23 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($10.84 million), highest since Nov. 18 but well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.4 billion.

Total volume was 79.4 million shares, against a five-day average of 70.7 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 56.4 million and 100.9 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The bourse has fallen 11.2 percent since Oct. 1 and is Asia's 11th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 9.73 percent. It gave Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010.

The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 104 million rupees on Monday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17.4 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

On Monday, the bourse shot to the neutral territory from oversold with the 14-day relative strength index at 39.4, above the lower neutral range of 30, from Friday's 24.5.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 222 to 13 on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar for the fourth straight session, dealers said.

Two currency dealers Reuters spoke to said the central bank had sold at least $160 million since the devaluation to defend the currency at the new level amid depreciation pressure. On Monday, the bank pumped in around $35 million, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - Investors' moods after the devaluation - The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation - Reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

79,360,583 56,446,854

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.100-5.814

2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.180-4.846

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.1743-6.0273

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.1298-5.9927

* For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 113.9250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)