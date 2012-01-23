* Bourse down on lack of holding power

COLOMBO, Jan 23 Sri Lanka's share market fell more than 2 percent on Monday to a 17-month low, continuing its losing streak for a fifth straight session as retail investors sold off shares to trim leveraged positions and meet margin calls.

The market, which has been sliding throughout the month, has failed to sustain buying power, despite more credit being offered to investors, due to interest and exchange rate fears and a regulatory probe into share manipulation.

The main share index ended 118.04 percent, or 2.04 points weaker at 5,663.09, lowest since Aug. 27, 2010.

It is the worst performer among Asian markets with a 6.77 percent loss so far this year.

The market has fallen 4.5 percent since opening on Tuesday, the day after the Securities and Exchange Commission allowed brokers to extend more credit to clients, which some brokerages had touted as the cure for the slumping bourse.

Retail favourite share PC Pharma fell 3.53 percent to 52 rupees. Shares in John Keells Holdings PLC edged up 0.43 percent to 164 rupees on light trade.

The day's turnover was 827.2 million Sri Lanka rupees ($7.26 million), far below last year's average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 61 million shares. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 41.9 million rupees worth of shares, but they have sold 364.2 ,illion so far this year after 19.1 billion in 2011.

The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best performer after being top in the region until June. It was Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for a 42nd straight session since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21, with the central bank selling around $30 million to defend it, dealers said.

The bank has spent more than $1.02 billion keeping the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation at bay. ($1 = 113.9150 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)