* Margin calls trigger sell-off

* Foreign investors net buyers of 179.2 mln rupees

COLOMBO Jan 24 Sri Lanka's share market plunged 3.7 percent on Tuesday, shedding 47.4 billion rupees ($416 million) in value as margin calls triggered panic selling and further cemented the bourse's position as Asia's worst performer this year.

The main share index fell 3.75 in early trade, but recovered slightly to end 127.00 percent or 2.24 points weaker at 5,536.09, lowest since Aug. 18, 2010. It was the bourse's sixth straight fall.

Retail traders sold shares en masse to settle month-end margin calls. The market has been sliding throughout January, shrugging off an expansion of credit available to investors, propelled down by fears of rising interest rates, a currency crisis and a regulatory probe into share manipulation.

The index fell into the oversold region on Tuesday with Relative Strength Index at 21.164 well below the lower neutral range of 30, Reuters data showed. It is the worst performer among Asian markets with a 8.86 percent loss so far this year.

The market has fallen 6.6 percent since on Jan. 17, the day after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed brokers to extend more credit to clients. It has not proven the medicine for the bourse that some brokerages had forecast.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC closed at 160 rupees, losing 2.44 percent, despite foreign purchases totalling 1,070,930 shares.

Retail favourite Environmental Resources Investment PLC fell 4.93 percent to 27 rupees.

The day's turnover was 1.28 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($11.23 million), far below last year's average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 76.5 million shares. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 179.2 million rupees worth of shares, but they have sold 185 million so far this year after 19.1 billion in 2011.

The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best performer after being top in the region until June. It was Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee edged up to 113.85 for the first time since a Nov. 21 devaluation on foreign inflow, but closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for a 42nd straight session, with the central bank selling around $17 million to defend it, dealers said.

The bank has spent more than $1.03 billion keeping the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation at bay. ($1 = 113.9300 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)