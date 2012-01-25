* Turnover, Volume low; investors remain cautious
* Foreign investors buys Keells, net inflow of 65.9 mln
rupees
* IMF mission views on rupee awaited-Brokers
COLOMBO, Jan 25 Sri Lanka's share market
edged up in thin volumes on Wednesday after six straight falls,
as investors picked up battered shares in an oversold bourse
with foreign investors acquiring John Keells Holdings.
The main share index edged up 0.36 percent or 20.20
points to 5,556.29, recovering from its level lowest since Aug.
18, 2010.
"The market picked up on bottom fishing. It seems the margin
selling is over but concerns still remain," said a stockbroker
asking not to be named, referring to the possible increase in
interest rates and devaluation of the rupee.
On Tuesday, the bourse plunged 3.7 percent into oversold
territory, as margin calls triggered panic selling.
ID:nL3E8CG2U2]
The market has been sliding throughout January, shrugging
off an expansion of credit available to investors, propelled
down by fears of rising interest rates, a currency crisis and a
regulatory probe into share manipulation.
The index is still at the oversold region on
Wednesday with Relative Strength Index at 26.078 up from
Tuesday's 21.164 but still well below the lower neutral range of
30, Reuters data showed. It is the worst performer among Asian
markets with a 8.53 percent loss so far this year.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, which ended
steady at 160 rupees, saw foreign buying of 335,876 shares.
Retail favourite Asia Asset Finance Ltd rose 6.56
percent to 6.50 rupees, while Environmental Resources Investment
PLC rose 1.11 percent to 27.30 rupees.
The day's turnover was 628.8 million Sri Lanka rupees ($5.52
million), lowest since Jan. 12 and far below last year's average
of 2.3 billion. Volume was 56.8 million shares, lowest since
Jan. 13. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 65.9 million rupees
worth of shares, but they have sold 119.1 million so far this
year after 19.1 billion in 2011.
The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best
performer after being top in the region until June. It was
Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.
The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for
a 43rd straight session since a Nov. 21 devaluation with the
central bank selling around $13 million to defend it, dealers
said.
The bank has spent more than $1.05 billion keeping the
exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion
in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation at bay.
Brokers said the market is awaiting for the views of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the rupee. A team from the
global lender is in Sri Lanka to review its $2.6 billion
loan.
($1 = 113.8750 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)