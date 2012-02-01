* Bourse falls in volume, turnover

* Foreign inflow at 219.7 mln rupees

* Cbank defends rupee with $7 mln

COLOMBO, Feb 1 Sri Lanka's share market fell on Wednesday as retail investors booked profits to settle debts but enjoyed a net foreign inflow, thanks to market heavyweight John Keells Holdings

The main share index ended 0.2 percent or 11.59 points weaker at 5,682.33.

"The market may further slide as its gains were too high last week," said a stockbroker asking not to be named.

Analysts said institutional investors are worried about a possible rise in interest rates, depreciation in the rupee and Sri Lanka turning down the remaining $800 million in disbursements from a $2.6 billion International Monetary Fund loan.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 219.7 million Sri Lankan rupees on Wednesday, extending the net foreign buying to 691.2 million rupees worth of shares so far this year, after net outflows of 19.1 billion last year.

Warrants of Environmental Resources Investment PLC fell 50 percent to 5.50 rupees amid speculation trading in the them would be suspended, after the company postponed their conversion date, traders said.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, which saw foreign buying of 748,956 shares, rose 0.41 percent to 170 rupees. On Thursday it posted a 56 percent gain in its December quarter earnings.

Sri Lanka's bourse is the worst performer among Asian markets with a 6.45 percent loss so far this year. It was 10th-best in 2011, after being on top in 2009 and 2010.

The day's turnover was 1.34 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($11.76 million), less than last year's average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 48.7 million shares. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 against the dollar for the 48th straight session since a Nov. 21 devaluation, with the central bank selling more than $7 million to defend it, dealers said.

The bank has spent more than $1.12 billion keeping the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation at bay. ($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)