* Bourse falls in volume, turnover
* Foreign inflow at 219.7 mln rupees
* Cbank defends rupee with $7 mln
COLOMBO, Feb 1 Sri Lanka's share market
fell on Wednesday as retail investors booked profits to settle
debts but enjoyed a net foreign inflow, thanks to market
heavyweight John Keells Holdings
The main share index ended 0.2 percent or 11.59
points weaker at 5,682.33.
"The market may further slide as its gains were too high
last week," said a stockbroker asking not to be named.
Analysts said institutional investors are worried about a
possible rise in interest rates, depreciation in the rupee and
Sri Lanka turning down the remaining $800 million in
disbursements from a $2.6 billion International Monetary Fund
loan.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 219.7 million Sri
Lankan rupees on Wednesday, extending the net foreign buying to
691.2 million rupees worth of shares so far this year, after net
outflows of 19.1 billion last year.
Warrants of Environmental Resources Investment PLC
fell 50 percent to 5.50 rupees amid speculation
trading in the them would be suspended, after the company
postponed their conversion date, traders said.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, which saw
foreign buying of 748,956 shares, rose 0.41 percent to 170
rupees. On Thursday it posted a 56 percent gain in its December
quarter earnings.
Sri Lanka's bourse is the worst performer among Asian
markets with a 6.45 percent loss so far this year. It was
10th-best in 2011, after being on top in 2009 and 2010.
The day's turnover was 1.34 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($11.76
million), less than last year's average of 2.3 billion. Volume
was 48.7 million shares. Last year's daily average was a record
102.7 million.
The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 against the dollar
for the 48th straight session since a Nov. 21 devaluation, with
the central bank selling more than $7 million to defend it,
dealers said.
The bank has spent more than $1.12 billion keeping the
exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion
in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation at bay.
($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)