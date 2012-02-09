* Cenbank changes its intervention method in fx market
COLOMBO, Feb 9 Sri Lanka's rupee
currency weakened 0.8 percent on Thursday as the central bank
said it would change the way it intervenes in the foreign
exchange market after spending more than $2.7 billion to defend
the currency since July.
In a marked policy shift, the central bank said it would
allow the market to determine the currency's rate rather than
intervening to defend the rupee at a particular level. Instead,
it will intervene only to ensure there are enough dollars in the
market for Sri Lanka to meet oil import costs.
The rupee ended weaker at 115.25 a dollar, its lowest since
Aug. 18, from Wednesday's close of 114.30. It had touched 115.75
during the session, its lowest since May 18, 2009.
"The central bank stopped defending the rupee and it went up
to 115.70/75 levels, but with banks selling dollars it came down
to 115.25 levels," said a currency dealer who asked not to be
named.
The central bank had weakened the rupee early in the day by
30 cents to 114.60 from Wednesday's close of 114.30 and defended
it at that level, selling around $17 million, before announcing
its change of policy, dealers said.
The central bank has spent $1.25 billion in 52 sessions
since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21 to curb a sharp rupee
fall, despite the country facing a current account deficit and a
balance-of-payments crisis. That policy had been criticised
by the International Monetary Fund, among others.
Thursday's depreciation along with the central bank's
decision last week to raise benchmark interest rates by 50 basis
points, its first hike in five years, pulled stocks down to a
fresh 1-1/2 year low.
The main share index fell 2.3 percent or 125.26
points to 5,316.99 - its lowest since August 2010 - erasing 46
billion Sri Lanka rupees ($402.59 million).
Retail investors sold shares to settle margin calls, while
institutional investors stayed away from the market on concerns
over interest rate hikes and rupee depreciation.
Despite the fall, foreign investors were net buyers of 103.7
million Sri Lanka rupees ($907,600) on Thursday, extending the
foreign inflow to 593.3 million rupees worth of shares so far
this year, after net outflows of 19.1 billion last year.
Sri Lanka's bourse is the worst performer among Asian
markets with a 12.47 percent loss so far this year. It was
10th-best in 2011, after being on top in 2009 and 2010.
The day's turnover was 862.7 million rupees, far below last
year's average turnover of 2.3 billion. Volume came to 38.3
million shares compared with last year's record daily average of
102.7 million.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Catherine Evans)