* Rupee down 1.9 pct on Monday, hits near 3-yr low
* Bourse at 1-1/2-yr low on selling after rupee depreciation
* Foreign investors net buyers of 44.3 mln rupees
(Adds stocks and rupee close and details)
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka's stock market
fell more than 4 percent at one stage on Monday after the
government increased fuel prices by 37 percent following a
change to foreign exchange policies that allow the rupee
to depreciate further.
The central bank last Thursday had said it was shifting its
foreign exchange policy to allow the market to determine the
currency's rate. This will remove a point of friction with
international lenders and relieve pressure on the bank's fast
dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
The main share index plummeted 4.63 percent in early
trade, but recovered to close 2.20 percent or 117.01 points
lower at 5,199.98 points, its lowest since Aug. 2010.
"Panic selling brought the market down following the weekend
fuel hike," said an analyst asking not to be named.
On Saturday, the government increased fuel prices by at
least 37 percent due to high global oil prices and the rupee's
depreciation.
Investors sold shares to settle margin calls, while
institutional investors stayed away from the market due to
concerns over potential interest rate hikes and rupee
depreciation, analysts said.
The rupee fell 1.9 percent on Monday to hit a near
three-year low.
The rupee closed at 117.50 to the U.S. dollar, its lowest
since May. 15, 2009, from Thursday's close of 115.25.
The currency has weakened 3.13 percent in the last two
sessions after the central bank changed its intervention policy.
The bank has spent more than $2.7 billion to defend the currency
since July.
($1 = 115.55 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal. Editing by Jane Merriman)