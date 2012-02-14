COLOMBO Feb 14 Sri Lanka's stock market
fell more than 4.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday, breaking
through the psychological 5,000-point barrier, as margin calls
mounted and the rupee hit a record low.
The main share index fell 4.57 percent or 237.54
points weaker at 4,962.44 in early trade, before recovering
slightly to 5,012.78 points by 0843 GMT.
The benchmark appeared poised for its ninth consecutive
losing session after losing more than 4 percent at one point on
Monday as investores worried about the impact of a fuel price
hike of at least 37 percent on Saturday.
Sri Lanka's rupee fell 2.36 percent on Tuesday to an
all-time low of 120.35 after the central bank stopped
intervention in the market.
The currency has weakened 5.4 percent in the last three
sessions after the central bank changed its intervention method
to a quantity, instead of defending a particular level of the
currency against U.S. dollar, after spending more than $2.7
billion to defend the currency since July.
($1 = 120.35 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)