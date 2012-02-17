* Bourse edges up on retail trade, but concerns remain
* Foreign investors net buyers of 601.8 mln rupees
* Rupee strengthens on banks' dlr sales
COLOMBO, Feb 17 Sri Lanka's stock market
edged up on Friday as retail and foreign investors snapped up
battered shares, while the rupee strengthened with banks
selling dollars on speculation the currency will appreciate with
stock-related inflows.
The main share index jumped 2.09 percent in early
trade, but closed 0.12 percent or 6.08 points firmer at
5,285.17.
It jumped more than 5.5 percent on Thursday due to bargain
hunting after it fell 13 percent in the nine sessions through
Feb. 14 on slowing economic growth fears.
Stefan Juriansz, a technical analyst at the Bartleet Mallory
Stockbrokers in Colombo, said the bargain-hunting surge cannot
be sustained as the gain was mainly from retail shares being
pushed up.
"We could see the index coming down to around 5000 may be
during next week. We need to see if renewed interest in blue
chip companies is (coming in). If we don't see new money is
coming in, the market will continue to suffer."
The index was in neutral territory on Friday with the 14-day
Relative Strength Index at 36.540, above the lower neutral range
of 30, Reuters data showed. It is the worst performer among
Asian markets with a 13 percent loss so far this year.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 601.8 million Sri Lanka
rupees ($5.06 million) on Friday, extending the net foreign
inflow to 1.76 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year,
after net outflows of 19.1 billion last year.
The day's turnover was 2.17 billion rupees. Last year's
average turnover was 2.3 billion. The day's volume was 95.5
million shares compared to last year's record daily average of
102.7 million.
The rupee closed at 118.20/40 to the dollar, compared with
Thursday's close of 118.85/119.10. It hit an all-time low of
120.90 on Wednesday, after the central bank stopped supporting a
specific price level.
Dealers said the rupee currency strengthened as the banks
sold dollars on the expectation stock-related inflows could
reverse depreciation.
($1 = 119.0000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)