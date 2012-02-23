* Foreign investors buy blue chips
* Foreign investors net buyers for 10th session
* Rupee weaker on importer dlr demand
COLOMBO, Feb 23 Sri Lanka's stock market
surged more than 2 percent in high turnover on Thursday on
foreign buying in Aitken Spence PLC and other large
blue chip purchases, while the rupee fell on importer
dollar demand.
The main share index rose 2.14 percent in early
trade, but ended 1.6 percent or 86.63 points firmer at 5,507.60,
highest since Feb. 8. It has risen 9.93 percent over the last
six sessions from an 18-month low, once shares dropped into
oversold territory.
"The buying pressure is there as the investors were taking
advantage of the low level of the market," said Sarath
Rajapaksa, head of research at Capital Trust Securities in
Colombo.
The index rose higher in neutral territory on Thursday with
the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 49.346 from Wednesday's
44.775, Reuters data showed.
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year
among Asian market, with a 9.33 percent loss while the majority
of others have had positive returns.
Foreign investors were net buyers of shares worth 530
million Sri Lanka rupees ($4.46 million) on Thursday, extending
the net foreign inflow to 2.81 billion rupees so far this year,
after net outflows of 19.1 billion last year.
Aitken Spence PLC, which saw foreign buying of 4.4
million shares on Thursday, fell 0.43 percent to 115 rupees.
Market Heavy weight conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC
rose 1.90 percent to 177.20 rupees a share.
The day's turnover was 3.71 billion rupees, highest since
Dec. 1. Last year's average turnover was 2.3 billion. The day's
volume was 88.2 million shares, compared to last year's record
daily average of 102.7 million.
The rupee closed weaker at 119.30/45 a dollar, compared with
Wednesday's close of 118.80/85 on heavy importer dollar demand.
It hit an all-time low of 120.90 on Feb. 15, after the central
bank stopped supporting a specific price level.
($1 = 118.7500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)