* Rupee weaker on importer dollar demand
* Market shrugs off cenbank intervention signals
* First foreign outflow in 14 sessions
COLOMBO, Feb 29 Sri Lanka's rupee
ended weaker on Wednesday on importer dollar demand, as traders
shrugged off central bank intervention signals and rating
agencies warned the sovereign rating may be at risk due to a
potential balance-of-payments problem.
The rupee closed at 121.80/122.00 to the dollar, against
Tuesday's close of 121.40/60, on importer dollar demand in light
trade, dealers said.
It has fallen 6.6 percent since Feb. 9 after the central
bank decided to drop price-specific intervention to maintain a
targeted exchange rate, which cost it more than $2.7 billion in
foreign exchange reserves since August.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday revised Sri
Lanka's long-term foreign currency sovereign rating outlook to
stable from positive due to external imbalances while Fitch
warned of a rating downgrade for the same reason.
The rupee hit a record low of 123.40 on Tuesday, but the
central bank sold $40 million in dollars through a state bank to
bring the currency back up, in a break with its new forex
policy.
A Reuters monthly forex poll on Wednesday forecast the rupee
to fall as far as 128.50 by the end of August.
Government data on Wednesday showed that inflation in
February surprisingly slowed to a 28-month low, despite an
increase in fuel prices and costlier imports caused by the
rupee's fall.
BOURSE UP
Sri Lanka's main share index gained 0.49 percent or
26.42 points to hit 5,458.09 as retail investors bought
discounted shares and a block deal in Sathosa Motors PLC
boosted turnover.
Sathosa Motors, which ended 3.32 percent firmer at 227.30
rupees, accounted for half the day's turnover of 1.68 billion
Sri Lanka rupees ($13.77 million).
The company in statement to the bourse said privately-held
Access Engineering Ltd, which opens its initial public offering
on Tuesday, purchased 59.6 percent of Sathosa at 235 rupees a
share from Itochu Corporation.
Foreign investors were net sellers for the first time in 14
sessions on Wednesday, with a net outflow of 805.7 million
rupees. So far this year, the net foreign inflow is 2.35 billion
rupees, after a net outflow of 19.1 billion last year.
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year
among Asian markets, with a 10.2 percent loss while the majority
have had positive returns.
($1 = 122.0000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)