* Rupee weaker on importer, stx-related dollar demand
* Cenbank limits forward contacts to curb volatility
* Currency dealers, traders fret at cbank move
COLOMBO, March 1 Sri Lanka's rupee
ended down on Thursday on importer dollar demand, after the
central bank imposed a limit on forward dollar trading to curb
what it called speculation-driven volatility.
The rupee closed at 122.25/122.40 to the dollar, against
Wednesday's close of 121.80/122.00, on importer dollar demand
and share-related transactions, dealers said.
The central bank on Thursday restricted import and export
forward contracts to 90 days. There were no restrictions
earlier.
"This is to deal with too much speculation," Central Bank
Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters. "Volatility arises
from speculation. We want the market to be smoother."
The central bank on Tuesday said it will intervene in the
market through either dollar sales or moral suasion, having
dropped a price-specific defence that cost it $2.7 billion in
reserves in the second half of last year.
"This will worsen the situation further," a currency dealer
said on condition of anonymity. "If you don't allow exporters to
book forward for a longer period, the market's dollar position
will get reduced, resulting in low dollar liquidity and thus you
may see dollar demand going up further."
A Reuters monthly forex poll on Wednesday forecast the rupee
to fall as far as 128.50 by the end of August.
The rupee has fallen 6.7 percent since Feb. 9, when the
central bank stopped defending the rupee.
In the stock market, foreign investors sold shares worth
159.6 million rupees ($1.31 million) worth of shares, extending
the offshore outflow to 965.3 million rupees over two sessions.
So far this year, the net foreign inflow has been 2.22 billion
rupees, after a net outflow of 19.1 billion last year.
The main share index edged up 0.21 percent or 11.59
points to hit 5,469.68 as retail investors bought weakened
shares, and block deals in Hayleys PLC and LB Finance
PLC boosted turnover.
Hayleys, which ended 5.53 percent firmer at 379.90 rupees,
accounted for 40 percent of the day's turnover of 2.6 billion
Sri Lanka rupees. Shares in LB Finance closed 1.59 percent
firmer at 140.20 rupees, and the block trades accounted for 40
percent of the turnover.
Shares in top conglomerate and market heavyweight John
Keells Holdings PLC rose 1.37 percent to 177.90 rupees
a share.
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year
among Asian markets, with a 9.96 percent loss while the majority
have had positive returns.
($1 = 121.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)