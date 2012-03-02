COLOMBO, March 2 Sri Lanka's rupee
rose sharply on Friday after the central bank slashed commercial
banks' net dollar opening positions, forcing them to sell
greenbacks and boost dollar liquidity in the market.
The rupee firmed to 119.20/120.00 to a dollar at 0507 GMT,
up 2.1 percent from Thursday's close of 122.25/40, and snapped a
week-long weakening trend.
The central bank cut commercial banks' net dollar opening
positions to a third to square off banks' deficit and surplus,
A.A.M. Thasim, additional director at the central bank's
international operations department, told Reuters.
Three currency dealers said the move put more than $30
million additional dollars into the market.
The central bank, after spending more than $2.7 billion in
foreign exchange reserves in the second half of 2011 to fend off
depreciation, last month changed its policy of protecting a
specific exchange rate.
But it has intervened once already, pulled a handful of
regulatory levers and engaged in moral suasion to keep the rupee
from falling further.
The central bank wants to ensure foreign investors do not
cash in the more than $2 billion they have placed in
rupee-denominated securities, which with relatively high yields
were a top choice of investors who wanted exposure to Sri
Lanka's post-war upside potential.
A Reuters monthly forex poll on Wednesday forecast the rupee
to fall as far as 128.50 by the end of August.
