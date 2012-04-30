* Rupee down 0.2 pct despite Treasury comments
* State bank sells $6 mln to support rupee-dealers
* Stocks slip on rupee, interest rate woes
COLOMBO, April 30 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended 0.2 percent down on Monday on as importers bought dollars
and the market ignored a threat by the treasury secretary to
resume intervention if the rupee drops beyond "tolerable" levels
due to speculation.
Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera told reporters on Monday
that the currency should stabilise below 125 rupees and there
was no fundamental reason for it to be beyond that level.
The rupee ended at 130.00/130.40 against the dollar, weaker
from Friday's close of 129.90/130.00.
Dealers said a state bank, through which the central bank
usually directs the market, sold about $6 million to support the
rupee though that was not adequate to stop the fall.
The central bank said it would allow part of a $500 million
bond raised by the state-owned Bank of Ceylon to be sold in the
market and would use the rest to build up reserves.
"We will allow a part to the market," Central Bank Governor
Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters without elaborating on the
amount he intended to allow into the market.
The central bank had expected the bond proceeds to support
the rupee, but traders were less optimistic.
The rupee has recovered 2.4 percent since it hit an all-time
low of 133.50 on Wednesday. But it has depreciated 12.2 percent
since the central bank stopped intervening to defend a specific
price on Feb. 9, and 15.2 percent from Nov. 19, when the
government allowed a 3 percent devaluation.
The stock market edged down 0.39 percent, or 21.32 points,
to 5,419.20 with investors worried about the rupee's fall,
rising interest rates and slowing economic growth.
The day's turnover was 631.1 million rupees ($4.85 million),
well below this year's daily average of 1.2 billion rupees.
The market saw a foreign outflow of 71.8 million rupees.
Foreign investors have been net buyers of 21.2 billion rupees
this year.
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performing Asian
markets this year, losing 10.8 percent.
Stock and foreign exchange markets will be closed on Tuesday
for a public holiday.
($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert
Birsel)