COLOMBO May 2 The Sri Lankan rupee rose
more than 3 percent on Wednesday as exporters sold dollars
following the treasury secretary's threat to resume market
interventions if the currency dropped beyond "tolerable" levels.
Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera told reporters on Monday
that the currency should stabilise below 125 rupees and there
was no fundamental reason for it to weaken beyond that level.
"The rupee is firmer on exporter conversions and the market
sentiment is that the rupee will strengthen further after the
treasury secretary's comments," said a currency dealer.
The rupee rose 3.33 percent to trade at 126.00 to the
dollar, currency dealers said. The country's financial markets
were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
To ease a shortage of dollars, the central bank also said it
would allow part of a $500 million bond raised by the
state-owned Bank of Ceylon to be sold in the market and would
use the rest to build up its reserves, which were heavily
depleted by past attempts to shore up the falling rupee.
The currency hit an all-time low of 133.50 on April 25, but
has since rebounded by close to 6 percent.
Still, it is down 9.3 percent since the central bank stopped
intervening to defend a specific price level on Feb. 9. It has
depreciated more than 12 percent since Nov. 19, when the
government allowed a 3 percent devaluation.
($1 = 126.00 Sri Lanka rupees)
