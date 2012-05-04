* Rupee down on importer dlr demand

* Stx at 6-wk low; down for 5th straight session

COLOMBO May 4 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Friday as importers sold the currency to buy dollars to settle their bills ahead of a long weekend.

The rupee ended at 127.80/128.10 against the dollar, 0.8 percent weaker from Thursday's close of 126.90/127.00.

"Importers wanted to make sure that they settle their bills on time ahead of a long weekend. Otherwise they will have to pay demurrage for delays," said a dealer on condition of anonymity.

Sri Lanka has declared Monday a special holiday after two days of Buddhist religious holidays over the weekend.

The rupee gained 1.6 percent for the week after the island nation's treasury secretary warned of resumed market intervention if the currency dropped beyond "tolerable" levels.

The stock market fell 0.26 percent, or 14.03 points, to 5,375.44, its lowest level since March 22, extending its losing streak for a fifth straight session with investors worried about the rupee's volatility and rising rates.

Turnover was 453.7 million rupees ($3.58 million), well below this year's daily average of 1.2 billion rupees.

The market saw a foreign inflow of 42.8 million rupees extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 21.4 billion rupees. ($1 = 126.7500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)