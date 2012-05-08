* Stocks hit 11-wk low; down for 6th straight session
* Treasury orders probe on TFC share deal -media
* Rupee steady; dull trade seen dealers
COLOMBO, May 8 Sri Lanka's stock market fell 1.5
percent to an 11-week low on Tuesday after the Treasury ordered
an investigation of a share sale involving The Finance Company
PLC, traders said.
Local media reported that President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who
is also the finance minister, had ordered the suspension of a
400 million rupee deal in which state-owned National Savings
Banks bought a 13 percent stake in The Finance Company at 49.75
rupees per share though it was traded at 30 rupees in the
market.
The deal went through the market on April 30 and settlement
was due on May 3.
The Treasury has already ordered a probe into the deal,
traders and local media said.
Shares in the Finance Company fell 1.7 percent to 29.50
rupees, while the main share index fell 1.49 percent, or
79.84 points, to 5,295.60, its lowest level since Feb. 21,
extending its losing streak for a sixth straight session.
Securities and Exchange Commission spokesman Tushara
Jayaratne declined to say whether the regulator had begun any
probe.
However, a bourse official said the Colombo Stock Exchange
had already begun an investigation to assess how the deal went
through it at an off-market price.
The day's turnover was 429.8 million rupees ($3.36 million),
well below this year's daily average of 1.2 billion rupees.
Despite the fall, the market saw a foreign inflow of 62.1
million rupees extending the net foreign inflow so far this year
to 21.5 billion rupees.
The Sri Lankan rupee ended flat at 127.80/128.00
versus the dollar in dull trade as mild importer demand for the
greenback was offset by exporter dollar sales.
The rupee gained 1.6 percent last week after the treasury
secretary warned of resumed market intervention if the currency
dropped beyond "tolerable" levels.
($1 = 127.7500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; editing by
Stephen Nisbet)