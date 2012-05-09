* Stocks hit 12-wk low; down for 7th straight session
* Investors worried over suspected insider trade probe on
TFC share deal- brokers
* Rupee edge up; dull trade seen dealers
COLOMBO, May 9 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to
a three-month low on Wednesday, a seventh straight decline,
after the country's treasury department ordered an investigation
of a share sale involving The Finance Company PLC,
traders said.
A Sri Lanka Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
official told Reuters that it is continuing its investigation on
the share sale.
"We are continuing our investigations to find out about the
conflict of interest," said an official at the SEC asking not to
be named adding that "Finding out about insider trading is also
part of the investigation."
The 400 million rupee ($3.1 million) deal in which
state-owned National Savings Bank bought a 13 percent stake in
The Finance Company at 49.75 rupees per share though it was
traded at 30 rupees in the market was suspended by President
Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister.
The deal went through the market on April 30 and settlement
was due on May 3.
Shares in the Finance Company fell 2.37 percent to 28.80
rupees a share on Wednesday, while the main share index
fell 0.73 percent, or 38.81 points, to 5,256.79, its lowest
level since Feb. 16.
The stock market is down more than 13 percent this year.
The day's turnover was 544 million Sri Lanka rupees, well
below this year's daily average of 1.2 billion rupees.
Despite the fall, the market saw a foreign inflow of 278.9
million rupees extending the net foreign inflow so far this year
to 21.7 billion rupees.
The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer at
127.65-95 against the dollar from Tuesday's close of
127.80/128.00 as mild importer demand for the greenback was
offset by exporter dollar sales.
The rupee gained 1.6 percent last week after the treasury
secretary warned of resumed market intervention if the currency
dropped beyond "tolerable" levels.
($1 = 128.0000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ed Lane)