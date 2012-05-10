* Bourse at new 3-mo low; down for 8th straight session

* Investors woes over TFC default payment drag market

* Suspected insider trade probe on TFC share deal- brokers

* Rupee edges up on exporter dlr conversion in light trade- dealers

COLOMBO, May 10 Sri Lanka's stock market fell 1.77 percent on Thursday, hitting a new three-month low and falling for an eighth straight session, dragged down by a payment default by the state-owned National Savings Bank, traders said.

The Indian Ocean island nation's treasury department has ordered an investigation into a deal in which the bank bought a 13 percent stake in The Finance Company PLC.

Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting a separate investigation.

On Wednesday the National Savings Bank said it had decided not to make the payment after President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also finance minister, suspended the 400 million rupee ($3.12 million) deal.

Shares in The Finance Company fell 12.50 percent to 25.20 rupees on Thursday, while the main share index fell 1.77 percent, or 92.85 points, to 5,163.94, its lowest level since Feb. 16.

The stock market is down 14.7 percent so far this year.

Turnover was 403.1 million rupees, well below this year's daily average of 1.2 billion rupees.

Despite the fall, the market saw foreign inflows of 110.5 million rupees, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 21.9 billion rupees.

The rupee ended slightly firmer at 127.70/80 against the dollar from Wednesday's close of 127.65/127.95.

The rupee gained 1.6 percent last week after the treasury secretary warned of resumed market intervention if the currency dropped beyond "tolerable" levels. ($1 = 128 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)