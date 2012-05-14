* Bourse up first time in 10 sessions
* Investor concerns on suspected insider deal, rupee,
interest rates
* Turnover at 3-wk low
* Rupee weaker on importer dlr demand - dealers
COLOMBO, May 14 Sri Lanka's stock market edged
up on Monday from a three-month low as investors picked up
select battered large cap shares, but the volume of trade was
down sharply on a suspected insider deal and uncertainties over
the rupee and interest rates.
The bourse has fallen 6.34 percent over the last nine
sessions through Friday as investors sold their stakes over
worries about a defaulted share deal on The Finance Company
, which is now under a regulatory investigation.
The main share index on Monday edged up 0.15 percent,
or 7.75 points, to 5,116.31.
Top mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata rose 3.85
percent after falling 5.4 percent on Friday when it posted a
530.9 mln rupee loss for the March quarter.
Oil palm shares and diversified holdings also helped the
overall market gain.
The daily turnover was 286.4 million Sri Lanka rupees, the
lowest amount since April 23 and well below this year's daily
average of 1.1 billion rupees.
The market saw foreign inflows of 28.6 million rupees on
Monday, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to
21.9 billion rupees.
But the index was still in the over sold region on Monday
with the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 24.246, below the
lower neutral range of 30, Reuters data showed. It is one of the
worst performers among Asian markets with a 15.8 percent loss so
far this year.
The rupee ended weaker at 128.50/60 against the
dollar from Friday's close of 128.10/25, on importer dollar
demand.
Dealers expect the rupee will depreciate further as the
central bank keeps policy rates unchanged on Friday amid heavy
depreciation and credit growth pressure.
($1 = 128.0250 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)