* Bargain hunting among retail investors on positive
sentiment
* Large, institutional investors stay on sidelines
* Rupee weaker on importer dlr demand
COLOMBO, May 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Thursday on continued hopes for the release of the former army
chief from jail in light trading as margin calls and economic
woes weighed on the market.
The main share index rose 0.15 percent, or 7.85
points to 5,221.53, its highest close since May 9. It was the
third consecutive session posting a gain.
It jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday on retail buying
on the hope that President Mahinda Rajapaksa would soon order
the release of former army chief Sarath Fonseka and prompt more
foreign inflows.
"Even though we saw some bargain hunting due to positive
sentiment, we don't think there will be significant gains in the
market until interest rates come down and some changes to margin
selling regulations," said an analyst asking not to be named.
Analysts said institutional investors remained concerned
about economic woes, with uncertainty over the rupee and
rising interest rates.
Turnover was 168.4 million rupees ($1.31 million), the
lowest since April 9, and well below this year's daily average
of 1.1 billion rupees.
The index is still one of the worst performers among Asian
markets, with a 14.04 percent loss so far this year.
The rupee ended edge down at 129.10/20 against the dollar
from Wednesday's close of 128.90/129.00, on importer demand for
dollars, dealers said.
($1 = 128.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick
Macfie)