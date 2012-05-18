* Investors await direction
* High interest rates, rupee volatility weigh
* Rupee weaker on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, May 18 Sri Lankan shares barely moved
on Friday in thin trade with economic woes and rising interest
rates weighing on the market.
The main share index edged up just 0.01 percent, or
0.56 points, to 5,222.09, its highest close since May 9.
It jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday on retail buying
on the hope that President Mahinda Rajapaksa would soon order
the release of former army chief Sarath Fonseka and prompt more
foreign inflows.
"Investors stayed away ahead of the possible release to see
the direction after the release," said an analyst asking not to
be named.
Analysts said institutional investors remained concerned
about economic woes, with uncertainty over the rupee and
rising interest rates.
Turnover was 157.7 million rupees ($1.22 million), the
lowest since April 9, and well below this year's daily average
of 1.1 billion rupees.
The index is one of the worst performers among Asian
markets, with a 14.03 percent loss so far this year.
The rupee ended edge down at 129.60/80 against the dollar
from Thursday's close of 129.10/20, on importer demand for
dollars, dealers said.
($1 = 129.1000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick
Macfie)