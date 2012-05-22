* Investors await for clues on economic, political fronts
COLOMBO, May 22 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to
a one-week low on Tuesday as local retail investors sold off
shares in thin trade due to political and economic concerns, but
foreigners bought into stocks following the rupee's
depreciation.
The main share index fell 1 percent, or 52.11 points,
to 5,155.61, its lowest since May 15.
An uncertain rupee, concerns over rising interest rates, and
slowing economic growth held back investors while new
developments on the political front after the release of former
army chief Sarath Fonseka also affected sentiment, analysts
said.
"We see a cautious approach from local investors due to
economic and some political concerns," said a stockbroker, who
asked not to be named. "Foreigners are buying as it is cheaper
for them now after the currency depreciation."
Foreign investors bought a net of 106.5 million rupees worth
shares, extending the total net inflows into the stock market to
22.1 billion rupees ($170.13 million) so far this year.
Analysts said investors are also closely monitoring
political risks after Fonseka, a key rival of President
Rajapaksa, was freed from jail on Monday.
The market jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday on retail
buying on the hope that the release of Fonseka would prompt more
foreign inflows.
Turnover was 296.3 million rupees ($2.28 million), well
below this year's daily average of 1.04 billion rupees.
The index is one of the worst performers among Asian
markets, with a 15.13 percent loss so far this year.
The rupee edged up to 129.75/85 against the dollar from
Monday's close of 129.90/130.10, on exporter dollar conversions,
dealers said.
($1 = 129.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)