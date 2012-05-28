* Index falls below 5,000 mark; at 22-mo low

COLOMBO May 28 Sri Lanka's stock market fell for a sixth straight session on Monday, once again hitting its lowest in almost 22 months, as investors' wait for further clarification of a recently announced regulatory measure dragged into a new week.

The main share index fell 1.49 percent, or 74.66 points, to 4,935.01, its lowest close since Aug. 9, 2010, extending its losses to 5.5 percent in the last six sessions.

"There may be bargain hunting when the market is coming down, but the next support level seems to be at 4,500," a stockbroker said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The market has been falling since Wednesday, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a rule barring brokers from selling shares for six months from the day of buying.

On Friday, the SEC issued a statement about the rule, but stockbrokers said they still needed more clarification on how the regulator intends to enforce it.

Uncertainty over the rupee, rising interest rates, and slowing economic growth have knocked the index further.

Foreign investors bought a net 65.7 million rupees worth of shares on Monday, extending the total net inflows into the stock market to 22.4 billion this year. Turnover was 395.7 million rupees.

Technically, the index was oversold on Monday with the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 20.118, Reuters data showed. It is one of the worst performers among Asian markets, having fallen 18.76 percent since the start of the year.

The rupee fell to 131.10/131.20 against the dollar from Friday's close of 130.90/131.00 on importer demand for dollars in thin trade. ($1 = 131.0000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)