* Retail, foreign investors buy in thin trade; but fears
remain
* Bourse sees 94.4 mln rupee foreign inflow
* Rupee firmer on dlr sales by private, state lenders -
dealers
COLOMBO, June 1 Sri Lanka's stock market rose
more than 1 percent on Friday with retail and foreign investors
buying shares in thin volumes in an overall skittish market
concerned about a weak Sri Lankan rupee and the outlook for
interest rates.
The main index gained 1.1 percent, or 53.03 points,
to 4,885.18, its highest since May 28.
"There was bargain hunting and we saw buying creeping in
with the start of the fresh month," said a stockbroker, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
Yields in Sri Lanka's 364- day and 91-day T-bills have risen
330 basis points and 233 basis points since the central bank
raised policy rates for the first time since 2007 on Feb. 3.
Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
issued a rule barring brokers from selling shares for six months
from the day of buying, and that triggered selling.
But foreign investors were net buyers of 94.4 million rupees
($715,200) worth of shares on Friday, which analysts attributed
to a weaker rupee, extending total net inflows into the stock
market to 22.6 billion this year.
Turnover was 313.1 million rupees.
The rupee strengthened to 131.00/20 against the dollar from
Thursday's close of 132.80/132.20 on dollar sales by two private
commercial banks after a state lender sold less than a million
dollars at 132, dealers said.
Sri Lanka's central bank on Thursday said it still believed
the rupee would stabilise at levels stronger than 125 to the
dollar.
($1 = 132.0000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ed
Lane)