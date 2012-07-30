COLOMBO, July 30 Sri Lanka's rupee ended
weaker on importer demand for dollars on Monday while the island
nation's stock market inched higher on retail buying.
The rupee closed at 131.70/132.10 against the dollar from
Friday's close of 131.50/70. Three currency dealers said a state
bank sold dollars, preventing the rupee weakening further.
The stock market edged up on retail buying in light volumes
ahead of a Tuesday meeting with Treasury Secretary P.B.
Jayasundera to discuss some policy changes that could boost an
ailing bourse which has fallen 18.8 percent so far this year.
The meeting follows a July 20 meeting by President Mahinda
Rajapaksa, who is also the country's finance minister, to
discuss issues related to trading.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index edged up 0.05
percent, or 2.42 points, to 4,935.51. The day's turnover of
288.2 million rupees ($2.18 million) was well below this year's
daily average of 895.2 million rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers for a seventh straight
session on Monday, buying a net 1.2 million rupees worth of
shares, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to
24.1 billion rupees.
($1 = 132.0000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)