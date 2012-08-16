COLOMBO Aug 16 Sri Lankan stocks fell in thin
volume on Thursday led by market heavyweight John Keells
Holdings and over the pending resignation of the head
of Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index fell 0.63
percent, or 30.94 points, to end at 4,908.72.
Foreign buying in John Keells in the past two session had
boosted the market, but the shares fell 2.01 percent to 195
rupees a share on Thursday.
Tilak Karunaratne, the SEC chief said on Tuesday that he
would quit before Friday, after telling Reuters in an interview
earlier in the week that he was under immense pressure to step
down from investors under investigation for market manipulation.
Stockbrokers and dealers said Karunaratne's resignation
would further dampen an underperforming bourse.
"Investors are just holding to see what is really going to
happen in the SEC and who is going to be the new head," said an
analyst asking not to be named.
Benchmark 364-day t-bill yields edged up by 5 basis points
at an auction on Wednesday.
Thursday's turnover was 208.7 million Sri Lanka rupees
($1.58 million), less than a quarter of this year's daily
average of 864.6 million rupees.
Foreign investors bought a net 26.4 million rupees worth of
shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 26.94
billion rupees.
The rupee ended a tad weaker at 131.95/132.00 against
the dollar from Wednesday's close of 131.95/97 on importer
dollar demand, dealers said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ed
Lane)