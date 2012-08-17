COLOMBO Aug 17 Sri Lankan stocks edge up on
Friday led by the island nation's top lender, Commercial Bank of
Ceylon, but concerns over the resignation of the head
of the Securities and Exchange Commission trimmed trading
volume.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index rose 0.38
percent, or 18.41 points, to 4,927.13.
Commercial Bank of Ceylon rose 1.49 percent to 102.10
rupees. Foreign investors bought a net 39.9 million rupees worth
of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 26.98
billion rupees.
Friday's turnover was 216.7 million rupees ($1.64 million),
less than a quarter of this year's daily average of 860.3
million rupees.
SEC chief Tilak Karunaratne resigned after telling Reuters
in an interview earlier in the week that he was under pressure
to step down from investors under investigation for market
manipulation.
Stockbrokers and dealers said Karunaratne's resignation
would further dampen an underperforming bourse which has fallen
18.89 percent so far this year.
The rupee ended weaker at 132.35/40 against the
dollar from Thursday's close of 131.95/132.00 on importer dollar
demand, dealers said.
The Sri Lanka Forex Association said the highest deal was
done at 132.75.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick
Macfie)