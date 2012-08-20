COLOMBO Aug 20 Sri Lankan stocks edged higher
on Monday as foreign investors bought market heavyweight John
Keells Holdings, but the resignation of regulatory
chief weighed on sentiment, dealers said.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index rose 0.45
percent, or 22.33 points, to 4,949.46, its highest level since
Aug. 2.
Shares in John Keells Holdings rose 1.44 percent to 197.90
rupees a share as investors made strategic purchases after a
sharp decline in prices across-the-board this year.
Foreign investors bought a net 980.2 million rupees worth of
shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 27.96
billion rupees.
Block deals in Asiri Hospital Holdings PLC boosted
turnover. It accounted for 35 percent of the day's turnover and
ended 5.06 percent weaker at 7.50 rupees a share.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund on Monday raised
concerns over the resignation of the head of the Securities and
Exchange Commission Tilak Karunaratne, saying he had been taking
the right steps to ensure market participants obeyed the rules.
Stockbrokers and dealers said Karunaratne's resignation
would further dampen an underperforming bourse which has fallen
18.52 percent so far this year.
The rupee ended tad firmer at 132.23/25 against the
dollar from Friday's close of 132.35/40 in light trade as the
central bank said it would gain to around 125 level.
($1 = 132.3750 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)