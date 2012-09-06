BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for CMV viral load testing on cobas 6800/8800 systems
* Roche receives FDA approval for CMV viral load testing on cobas 6800/8800 systems
COLOMBO, Sept 6 Sri Lankan stocks clawed back after losses in early trade to end firmer on Thursday, with turnover boosted by block foreign buying in Asiri Surgical Hospital, dealers said.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index gained 0.31 percent, or 16.79 points, to 5,388.92, its highest close since May 3. It fell 1 percent in early trade.
It has risen eight straight sessions and Thursday's rise helped boost market capitalisation by 6.4 billion rupees ($48.37 million).
Shares in Asiri Surgical Hospital gained 2.47 percent on foreign buying, dealers said.
Turnover was 1.1 billion rupees ($8.31 million), higher than this year's daily average of 868.8 million rupees.
The bourse saw foreign inflows of 66.5 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net inflow so far this year to 28.5 billion rupees.
The rupee was trading at 132.38/40 against the dollar at 1034 GMT, weaker than Wednesday's 132.30/35 on light demand from importers. ($1 = 132.3250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Roche receives FDA approval for CMV viral load testing on cobas 6800/8800 systems
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-/RR2' rating to Tenet Healthcare Corporation's (Tenet) $1.9 billion senior secured first-lien notes, and a 'B-/RR5' rating to each of Tenet's $1.4 billion senior secured second-lien notes and $500 million senior unsecured notes issues. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and to pay related fees and expenses. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to $15.5 b