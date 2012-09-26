COLOMBO, Sept 26 Sri Lankan stocks ended
slightly firmer on Wednesday as investors picked up banking and
diversified shares while block deals pushed turnovers to an
eight-month high, dealers said, while the rupee firmed as
banks sold dollars.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index, or all share
price index (ASPI), ended 0.29 percent, or 17.47 points, higher
at 5,943.76.
Conglomerate Aitken Spence PLC accounted for 72
percent of the day's turnover on a block deal and closed 0.39
percent firmer at 130 rupees a share.
"In terms of market trajectory, we expect the bourse to test
the 6000 key resistance level next week although intermittent
bouts of profit taking could result in temporary dislocations,"
DNH Financial in Colombo said in a note to investors.
The index rose 19 percent in 15 sessions through to Sept. 17
on hopes that a new Securities and Exchange Commission head
would come up with ideas to revive the market, which is down
2.15 percent this year.
The bourse has been overbought since Aug. 28, Thomson
Reuters data shows. The 14-day Relative Strength Index on
Wednesday was at 83.073, well above the upper neutral range of
70.
Turnover on Wednesday was 4.26 billion rupees ($32.51
million), the highest since Jan. 26 and more than four times
this year's daily average of 942 million rupees.
The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 278 million rupees,
extending the net foreign inflow this year to 30.63 billion
rupees.
The rupee closed firmer at 130.90/131.00 to the
dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 131.00/05 as banks
bought rupees, dealers said.
($1 = 131.0250 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Robert Birsel)