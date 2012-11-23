COLOMBO Nov 23 Sri Lankan stocks ended steady
on Friday as investors largely stayed on the sidelines with
higher interest rates putting a damper on trade and block deals
pushing turnover.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index ended just
0.01 percent, or 0.46 points, up at 5,406.65.
Analysts said investors had been moving in to fixed deposits
from equities after the central bank kept key policy rates at
three-year highs after the market closed on Friday.
The yield on the 364-day T-bill gained for the sixth
consecutive week at a weekly auction on Wednesday, central bank
data showed.
The day's turnover was 803.1 million rupees ($6.16 million),
with Distillers Company of Sri Lanka accounting for 80
percent of it. Distillers gained 1.24 percent.
The turnover was still shy of the year's daily average of
910 million rupees. Foreign investors bought a net 35.7 million
rupees of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to
34.52 billion rupees.
The rupee changed little to close at 130.10/18 to the
dollar compared with Thursday's close of 130.15/20 on bank
dollar sales, dealers said.
($1 = 130.3500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)