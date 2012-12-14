COLOMBO Dec 14 Sri Lankan stocks slipped on
Friday, ending a four-session gaining streak due to thin volume
and profit taking in telecom shares.
The bourse in the past two sessions was bolstered by a
surprise rate cut by the central bank to support growth. The
central bank reduced the key rates by 25 basis points on
Wednesday, lowering them from three-year highs.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index closed 0.44
percent or 24.64 points weaker at 5,522.72, from its highest
close since Nov. 16.
"Retail selling brought the market down," said a stock
broker asking not to be named.
Shares in leading mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata
closed 1.2 percent weaker at 8.20 rupees. Top fixed
line telephone operator Sri Lanka Telecom fell 1.61
percent to 42.70 rupees.
Commercial Bank, which fell 0.68 percent to 102
rupees, accounted for more than 40 percent of the day's turnover
of 505.43 million Sri Lanka rupees ($3.93 million).
Foreign investors were net buyers of 22.8 million rupees
worth of shares, extending the net foreign buying so far this
year to 36.59 billion rupees.
The rupee closed firmer at 128.60/70 to the dollar
compared with Thursday's close of 128.40/50 on importer demand
for dollars, dealers said.
($1 = 128.5000 Sri Lanka rupees)
