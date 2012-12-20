COLOMBO Dec 20 Sri Lanka's rupee
currency gained 0.63 percent to hit a seven-month high on
Thursday led by exporter dollar conversion and remittances ahead
of holidays, while stocks ended firmer on falling interest
rates.
The rupee firmed 0.63 percent to 127.60/70 to the dollar,
its highest since May 10, compared with Wednesday's close of
128.40/50, Reuters data showed. The currency hit 127.00 during
trading, dealers said.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the rupee
was likely to further appreciate due to continuous inflows.
"With the seasonal demand for imports is over, inflows will
help the rupee to stabilise," Cabraal told Reuters. "It looks
like the rupee will appreciate further."
Colombo Stock Exchange's main index rose 0.27 percent
or 14.70 points to close at 5,527.36, its highest since Dec. 13.
Analysts said the fall in T-bill yields on Wednesday helped
the market to gain while investors shrugged off concerns over
slowing economic growth after the central bank on Wednesday
revised down 2012 economic growth target to 6.5 percent from an
earlier 6.8 percent.
Treasury bill yields eased between 21-27 basis points at a
weekly auction on Wednesday in line with the central bank's rate
cut last week.,
Total turnover in Thursday's trade was 811.9 million rupees
($6.32 million), less than this year's daily average of 891.6
million rupees. Foreign investors were net buyers of 532.4
million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign buying
so far this year to 37.47 billion rupees.
($1 = 128.4000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)