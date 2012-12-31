* Foreign inflow hits record high of $303.8 mln
* Rupee down 10.7 percent on year
COLOMBO Dec 31 Sri Lanka's main share index
closed at 10-week high on Monday amid record foreign inflows,
but the bourse still shed 7 percent in 2012 to end in red for a
second year running.
Many retail investors avoided the market during the year due
to high interest rates and a lack of confidence in the local
regulatory environment.
The head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
resigned in August, citing pressure to quit, and analysts said
boosting the confidence of retail investors through strong
regulatory measures and reducing market interest rates will be
key to gains in the coming year.
Retail investors account for around 60 percent of the daily
trade in the bourse.
On Monday, the main share index closed 0.64 percent,
or 35.87 points firmer, at 5,643, its highest close since Oct.
19, Reuters data showed.
It fell 7.1 percent for this year, compared to an 8.5
percent decline in 2011.
The island nation saw a foreign inflow of 38.63 billion Sri
Lanka rupees ($303.81 million) in 2012, compared with last
year's $168 million outflow.
"We see a positive sentiment next year as interest rates
have started to fall," a stockbroker said on condition of
anonymity. "Foreign buying in select blue chips still
continues."
Treasury bill yields eased by between 21 and 49 basis points
at a weekly auction last week in line with a surprise cut in
interest rates earlier this month.
Foreign investors bought a net 137.4 million rupees worth of
shares, extending net foreign buying this year to a record 38.63
billion rupees.
The day's turnover was 289.3 million rupees, far below this
year's average of 883.6 million rupees. Last year's daily
average was 2.3 billion rupees.
The rupee fell to 127.50/60 to the dollar in dull trade
amid mild importer demand for dollars, currency dealers said.
The currency has depreciated 10.7 percent in 2012 after the
central bank allowed a flexible exchange rate regime in February
this year.
($1 = 127.1500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Toby Chopra)