COLOMBO Jan 2 Sri Lankan stocks gained in heavy
volume on Wednesday to a near 12-week high as a fall in fixed
income yields prompted investors to turn to more risky assets,
while the rupee ended up after the central bank said it
would maintain a flexible exchange rate.
The main share index closed 0.72 percent, or 40.79
points firmer, at 5,683.79, its highest close since Oct. 12,
Reuters data showed.
Analysts said the positive sentiment was due to easing
interest rates and a rosy central bank outlook for 2013.
Treasury bill yields eased between 9-33 basis points to
nine-month lows at a weekly auction, in line with a surprise cut
in interest rates last month.
The central bank in its policy announcement relaxed
restrictions on foreign exchange trading with effect from
Wednesday including a three-month limit on forward booking and
it raised commercial banks' net opening positions.
The central bank also said it expected a 7.5 percent
economic growth in 2013, while it will maintain a flexible
exchange rate for the rupee.
Shares of Commercial Bank of Ceylon, which
accounted for 85 percent of the day's turnover of 1.68 billion
rupees ($13.16 million), rose 0.97 percent to 104 rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 17.15 million rupees
worth of shares after being net buyers of a record 38.63 billion
rupees worth shares last year.
The rupee closed firmer at 127.40/45 to the dollar
compared with Tuesday's close of 127.70/75, on bank selling,
dealers said.
Sri Lanka Forex Association, a body which represents
currency dealers, welcomed the central bank moves to boost
foreign exchange trade.
($1 = 127.7000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert
Birsel)