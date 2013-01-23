COLOMBO Jan 23 Sri Lanka's stock market edged
up to a three-month high on Wednesday, led by banking and hotel
shares, but foreign selling continued for the fourth day
running.
The main share index closed 0.22 percent, or 12.73
points firmer, at 5,883.66, its highest close since Oct 3.
Foreign investors sold a net 239.15 million rupees ($1.89
million) worth of shares, extending the net outflow of foreign
funds to 989.2 million rupees over four sessions and bringing
the year-to-date foreign outflow of 354.1 million rupees.
Sri Lanka enjoyed a record foreign inflow of 38.63 billion
rupees last year.
"The good thing is there is no panic in the market, though
the foreign selling is continuing," a stockbroker said on
condition of anonymity.
Foreign investors mainly sold top lender Commercial Bank of
Ceylon, which ended 0.19 percent weaker at 104 rupees.
A fall in the yields of government securities boosted local
buying after the 91-day t-bill yield fell to an 11-month low at
a weekly auction on Tuesday.
Turnover on Wednesday was 1.27 billion rupees ($10.02
million).
The rupee closed weaker at 127.00/20 to the dollar
from Tuesday's close of 126.75/85.
($1 = 126.7000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron
Popeski)