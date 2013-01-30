COLOMBO Jan 30 Sri Lanka's stock market
recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday led by large caps
including John Keells Holdings PLC Ceylon Tobacco
Company PLC and Nestle Lanka PLC.
The main share index closed 0.43 percent, or 25.15
points firmer, at 5,825.9, edging up from its lowest close since
Jan 16.
Commercial Bank gained 0.86 percent to 105.80
rupees, while John Keells rose 2.04 percent to 229.70
rupees before it posted 8 percent gain in its December quarter
earnings.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco rose 1.74 percent to 855 rupees
while Nestle Lanka rose 2.91 percent to 1600.
Foreign outflow hit 1.43 billion rupees ($11.30 million),
the highest since Nov. 19, which stockbrokers attributed to an
exit of a Japan-based foreign fund selling shares in top lender
Commercial Bank.
"This fund has been selling Commercial Bank shares since
last week," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity without
elaborating the reason for the selling.
The day's turnover was 2.67 billion rupees, well above the
daily average of 1.11 billion so far this year.
The rupee closed a tad stronger at 126.48/55 to the
dollar from Tuesday's close of 126.65/70, on dollar inflows into
government securities and stock market, traders said.
($1 = 126.6000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)