COLOMBO Feb 6 Sri Lankan shares ended lower for
a fifth straight session on Wednesday as retail investors sold
telecom shares while foreign interest, mainly in Hatton National
Bank, boosted turnover, brokers said.
The main share index fell 0.02 percent, or 1.21
points, to end at 5,780.09, its lowest since Jan. 15.
Turnover was 1.17 billion rupees ($9.25 million), almost
equal to this year's daily average of 1.18 billion rupees.
"Foreign activity boosted the day's turnover, but most of
the foreign investors sold banking shares with some foreign
buying seen," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.
Hatton National Bank fell 0.07 percent to 145 rupees while
top fixed-line phone operator Sri Lanka Telecom fell
1.82 percent to 43.20 rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 70.59 million rupees
worth of shares, extending the net selling so far this year to
940 million rupees.
Analysts said many investors were on the sidelines ahead of
the central bank's key monetary policy announcement for February
on Tuesday. They said investors might wait for another rate cut
before buying into equities.
The rupee ended firmer at 126.15/25 to the dollar
from Tuesday's close of 126.30/40 as exporters sold dollars,
dealers said.
($1 = 126.45 rupees)
