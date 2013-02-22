COLOMBO Feb 22 Sri Lankan stocks recovered from
a seven-week low on Friday on foreign buying in heavyweight John
Keells Holdings but turnover slumped to a near
eight-week low as domestic investors stayed away after some
worrying International Monetary Fund comment.
The main share index ended 0.17 percent or 9.50
points firmer to 5,735.61, from its lowest since Jan. 2.
Turnover was 300.09 million rupees ($2.36 million), the
lowest since Dec. 31 and well below this year's daily average of
1.06 billion rupees.
"Foreign buying in Keells pushed the market up but many
investors are on the sidelines awaiting direction on interest
rates and the rupee," said a stockbroker who declined to be
identified.
The IMF said last week the economy faced high inflation and
lower tax revenue risks, prompting speculation the government
may turn to expensive commercial borrowing to bridge a budget
gap.
Shares in John Keells Holdings rose 0.64 percent to 236.50
rupees.
Foreign investors bought a net 94.2 million rupees worth of
shares, most of them in Keells, but they have been net sellers
of 744.36 million rupees worth of rupees this year.
The rupee ended weaker at 127.30/45 to the dollar
from Thursday's close of 127.15/20, on light importer dollar
demand, dealers said.
($1 = 127.1000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editng by Robert
Birsel)