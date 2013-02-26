COLOMBO Feb 26 Sri Lankan stocks fell to a
two-month low on Tuesday despite foreign inflows as retail
investors sold on worry about the economy after the government
raised fuel prices.
The government raised fuel prices to record levels on
Saturday to prevent the state-owned oil firm suffering further
losses. Investors expect more pressure on already near-record
high inflation.
The main share index ended 1.15 percent or 66.13
points weaker at 5,669.48, at its lowest since Dec. 31.
"Many investors were on the sidelines awaiting direction on
interest rates," said a stockbroker who declined to be
identified.
Analysts said interest rates could reverse a falling trend
as the government may seek expensive commercial foreign
borrowing.
Turnover was 713.97 million rupees ($5.60 million), well
below this year's daily average of 1.06 billion rupees.
Foreign investors bought a net 361 million rupees worth of
shares, but they have been net sellers of 383.37 million rupees
worth of rupees this year.
The rupee ended weaker at 127.47/50 to the dollar
from Friday's close of 127.30/45, on importer dollar demand,
dealers said.
($1 = 127.4000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)