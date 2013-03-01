COLOMBO, March 1 Sri Lankan stocks edged up on Friday from a two-month low, led by large caps in thin trading volume, but stockbrokers said investor sentiment was hit by political and economic worries.

The main share index rose 0.3 percent, or 16.79 points, to 5,652.69, from its lowest since Dec. 28.

"Local retailers are worried about what could happen to Sri Lanka in Geneva UNHRC sessions, while foreigners are concerned about the economy," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

Sri Lanka is facing a United States-sponsored resolution in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) sessions over human rights concerns in the final stages of its 2009 defeat of Tamil Tiger separatists.

Stockbrokers said local investors fear that resolution could result in sanctions that could hit the economy.

The market has fallen 3.14 percent in thin volume since the IMF on Feb. 13 said Sri Lanka was facing slow growth, high inflation and lower tax revenue risks.

Cigarette manufacturer Ceylon Tobacco Co. rose 5.08 percent to 759.20 rupees.

The day's turnover of 673.92 million rupees ($5.28 million), was well below this year's daily average of 1.05 billion rupees.

Foreign investors sold a net 324.35 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign outflow so far this year to 539.16 million rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 127.40/50 to the dollar after a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold dollars at a flat rate of 127.50, dealers said. ($1 = 127.5500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)