COLOMBO, July 16 Sri Lankan shares fell for the third straight session on Tuesday to their one-week low led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings amid concerns over continued falling of the rupee currency. The main share index ended down 0.13 percent at 6,007.65, its lowest since July 9. Conglomerate John Keells Holdings fell 0.6 percent to 247.10 rupees. The index hit a near 10-week low on July 9 on concerns over the rupee's weakening trend and possible foreign outflows. The local currency weakened to a near 10-month low early on Tuesday due to importer demand for dollar and there was no central bank intervention. Turnover on Tuesday was 737.8 million rupees ($5.63 million), provisional data showed, which was less than this year's daily average of about 970 million rupees. ($1 = 131.0250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)