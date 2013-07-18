COLOMBO, July 18 Sri Lankan shares recovered
from a one-week closing low on Thursday, snapping a four-session
losing streak, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings
and on net foreign inflow.
But concerns over a falling rupee capped the appetite
for the island nation's risky assets.
The main share index ended 0.05 percent, or 3.1
points, firmer at 5,985.45, recovering from its one-week closing
low hit in the previous session.
Foreign investors bought net 349 million rupees ($2.65
million) in shares, extending the year-to-date offshore inflow
to 16.84 billion rupees.
John Keells closed up 1.63 percent at 250 rupees.
Turnover was 665.2 million rupees ($5.05 million), bourse
data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 962
million rupees.
The local currency hit a 10-month low in early trade due to
importer demand for dollar.
($1 = 131.6000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)