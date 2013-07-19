COLOMBO, July 19 Sri Lankan shares closed at
their one-week high on Friday as investors bought diversified
shares including in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings
.
The main share index ended 0.93 percent, or 55.61
points, firmer at 6,041.06, its highest closing since July 11.
Foreign investors sold net 184 million rupees ($1.40
million) in shares. But the bourse has seen a net inflow of
16.65 billion rupees year-to-date.
John Keells closed up 4.16 percent at 260.10 rupees.
Turnover was 719.1 million rupees ($5.46 million), bourse
data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 960
million rupees.
($1 = 131.7000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)