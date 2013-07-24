COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lankan shares slipped in
thin trade on Wednesday, retreating from their highest close in
nearly three weeks hit in the previous session, after the
central bank kept key policy rates steady while investors
awaited more directions on the rupee and lending rates, brokers
said.
The main share index ended weaker 0.08 percent or
5.10 points, at 6,079.14, slipping from its highest close since
July 3.
Sri Lanka's central bank kept key monetary policy rates
unchanged, as expected, saying inflation is expected to remain
in single digits for the rest of the year supported by supply
side improvements and an absence of demand-driven pressures.
Foreign investors bought a net 106.8 million rupees
($810,900) in shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign
inflow to 16.84 billion rupees.
Despite the central bank's easing policy measures, concerns
over the weakening rupee and high lending rates have dented
sentiment with investors waiting for some directions, brokers
said.
Turnover was 291.5 million rupees, bourse data showed, well
below this year's daily average of around 951 million rupees.
($1 = 131.7000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)