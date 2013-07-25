COLOMBO, July 25 Sri Lankan shares fell to a near one-week low on Thursday in light trade as investors, awaiting direction on the rupee and lending rates, sold large cap shares such as Ceylon Tobacco and John Keells Holdings, brokers said. The main share index ended 0.67 percent, or 40.98 points, weaker at 6,038.16, its lowest close since July 19. The central bank kept its key policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, saying inflation was expected to remain in single digits for the rest of the year supported by supply side improvements and an absence of demand-driven pressures. Despite the central bank's easing of policy measures, concerns over the weakening rupee and high lending rates have dented sentiment, with investors waiting for directions, brokers said. Shares in John Keells Holdings Plc fell 1 percent to 267 rupees while Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 1.69 percent to 985.10 rupees a share. Foreign investors bought a net 23.14 million rupees ($175,800) in shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 16.86 billion rupees. Turnover was 289.8 million rupees, bourse data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 951 million rupees. ($1 = 131.6500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jijo Jacob)