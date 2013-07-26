BRIEF-Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings to pay annual div as 53.86 won/share for FY 2016
March 28 Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd :
COLOMBO, July 26 Sri Lankan shares recovered in thin trade on Friday from a near one-week closing low hit in the previous session, helped by foreign inflows and market heavyweight John Keells Holdings as investors waited for direction on the rupee and June quarter performance. The main share index ended 0.23 percent, or 13.61 points, firmer at 6,051.77, recovering from its lowest close since July 19. Despite the central bank's easing of policy measures, concerns over the weakening rupee and high lending rates have dented sentiment, with investors waiting for directions, brokers said. John Keells Holdings Plc, which reported a 4 percent drop in June-quarter profits after the market closed, gained 0.75 percent to 269 rupees. Foreign investors bought a net 87.36 million rupees ($663,600) in shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 16.95 billion rupees. Turnover was 403.8 million rupees, bourse data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 942 million rupees. ($1 = 131.6500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 28 Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd :
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December.
HONG KONG, March 28 Credit Suisse will make a decision on its capital raising plans "as soon as possible," its chief executive said on Tuesday, without giving specific details on the timing or the type of fund-raising.