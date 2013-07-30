(Corrects headline to clarify shares fall on "foreign selling
in Keells")
COLOMBO, July 30 Sri Lankan shares ended a tad
weaker on Tuesday as some foreign investor booked profits in
John Keells Holdings after the market heavyweight
posted a 4 percent drop in June quarter profit, brokers said.
The main share index ended down 0.02 percent, or 1.44
points, at 6,055.48, its lowest close since July 26.
John Keells Holdings Plc, which reported its lower profit on
Friday, fell 1.27 percent to 264.10 rupees a share.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 242 million rupees
($1.84 million) worth of shares first time in the last six
sessions. But they have been net buyers of 16.76 billion rupees
so far this year.
Analysts said despite the central bank's easing of policy
measures, concerns over the weakening rupee and high lending
rates had dented sentiment, with investors waiting for
directions.
Turnover was 700 million rupees, its highest since July 19,
but well below this year's daily average of about 937 million
rupees.
($1 = 131.6000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)