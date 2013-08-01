(Refiles to correct billion in paragraph eight)
COLOMBO, Aug 1 Sri Lankan shares jumped 1.98
percent on Thursday to hit a six-week high as investors bought
stocks such as Ceylon Tobacco and John Keells Holdings
, while block deals pushed the turnover to five-week
high.
The main share index ended 1.98 percent, or 119.38
points, firmer at 6,156.60, its highest close since June 20.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc touched a lifetime high of
1,240 rupees on expectations the company would raise its
cigarette prices by a higher amount to offset the recent hike in
taxes. They closed at 1,200.80 rupees.
Sri Lanka increased some import taxes and excise duties on
Thursday, a move analysts said is an attempt by the government
to shore up its revenue base as a slowing economy and falling
imports hamper its efforts to cut its budget deficit.
Shares in John Keells Holdings Plc rose 2.04 percent to
265.70 rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 441.9 million rupees
($3.36 million) worth of shares, extending this week's net
outflow to 1.09 billion rupees. But they have been net buyers of
15.86 billion rupees of shares so far this year.
Analysts said despite the central bank's easing of policy
measures, concerns over the weakening rupee and high lending
rates had dented sentiment, even as investors waited for
direction.
The turnover was 1.55 billion rupees, the highest since June
26, well above this year's daily average of about 941.3 million
rupees.
($1 = 131.5500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)